For the past 40 years, the South Yuba River Citizens League (SYRCL) has been caring for the South Yuba River by advocating for dam removal and increasing protection for natural habitat areas. Their work now encompasses the entire Yuba River watershed, starting from the Sierra crest to the valley floor.
In celebration of the group’s 40th anniversary, SYRCL has commissioned Spruce Tone Films to produce a work that focuses on the next 40 years and features community members reflecting on the future of SYRCL’s mission in the face of climate change and protecting the river for future generations.
Their efforts have resulted in “Yuba is the Heart,” a film that has been described as a love letter to the river and the community that surrounds it.
“‘Yuba is the Heart’ considers what it means to love and be loved by a river,” read a statement issued by the SYRCL.
The film had its premiere at this year's Wild & Scenic Film Festival on Feb. 16, and it is now available to the public on SYRCL’s YouTube channel. “Yuba is the Heart” features footage of the Yuba watershed and includes interviews with Aaron Zettler-Mann, Amy Guy-Wagner, and Shelly Covert. Mann is SYRCL’s current watershed science director while Wagner serves as a board member and Covert works as the tribal spokesperson for the Nevada City Rancheria Nisenan.
Palmer Morse of Spruce Tone Films is credited with being the director, co-producer, cinematographer, and editor of “Yuba is the Heart.” Matt Mikkelsen, also from Spruce Tone Films, acted as co-producer and sound mixer. Melinda Booth, SYRCL’s former executive director, was the film’s executive producer and the movie's soundtrack was composed by Jake Hull.
Not surprisingly, the film focuses specifically on SYRCL and the Yuba watershed, however its ultimate message is meant to align with SYRCL’s motto, “people can save a river.” Representatives of SYRCL said they feel the film functions as a clarion call for community activism in the face of climate change and that it celebrates the power of people coming together to take action.