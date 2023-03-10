‘Yuba is the Heart’

An aerial shot of the Yuba River, used as the cover photo and promotional backing for the new film “Yuba is the Heart,” commissioned by the South Yuba River Citizens League in honor of its 40th anniversary.

 Courtesy of South Yuba River Citizens League

For the past 40 years, the South Yuba River Citizens League (SYRCL) has been caring for the South Yuba River by advocating for dam removal and increasing protection for natural habitat areas. Their work now encompasses the entire Yuba River watershed, starting from the Sierra crest to the valley floor. 

In celebration of the group’s 40th anniversary, SYRCL has commissioned Spruce Tone Films to produce a work that focuses on the next 40 years and features community members reflecting on the future of SYRCL’s mission in the face of climate change and protecting the river for future generations. 

