The Yuba Sutter Big Band jazz orchestra has become a staple at the Sutter Theater Center for the Arts in downtown Yuba City.
The band includes 20 local professional musicians who specialize in tunes from the American Songbook and jazz covers of current pop songs. On Saturday, the bands co-founder, Gay Galvin, will be directing its spring concert, “Birds and Butterflies.”
Music will begin at 7 p.m. inside the Sutter Theater, with doors opening at 6 p.m. Tickets cost $20 per person and are readily accessible at yubasutterarts.org. Dinner and drinks will also be available for purchase.
The Yuba Sutter Big Band provided live music for the Swing Dance Party last year and performed a sold-out holiday concert this past December.
Organizers said that this spring concert is sure to bring patrons to their feet and that dancing will be encouraged. The band's current set list includes popular favorites such as “Eleanor Rigby,” “April in Paris,” “Begin the Beguine,” “Sweet Georgia Brown,” “Someone to Watch Over Me,” “I Get a Kick Out of You,” “Beyond the Sea,” “Route 66,” “Nice and Easy,” and many others.
Galvin has played with several big bands throughout her long career. Her love for piano began as a young age, improvising on her toy piano at the age of 3. She began her Suzuki teacher training three decades ago in Columbus, Ohio, and now lives the dream of teaching and playing piano full-time in Yuba and Sutter counties. She can regularly be seen performing with her other group, The Gay Galvin Trio, and a couple of times each year with her husband and fellow musician, Tom Galvin.
The Yuba Sutter Big Band is composed of many local music educators who have spent decades enlightening the local youth. The band’s membership roster includes Paula Clingan, Becky Stewart, James Lohman, Gary Anderson, David Coe, Scott Stewart, John Proctor, Ray Blackham, Pablo Rosado, Elizabeth Adams, Mike Sarringar, Scott Zeuch, Bill Eslick, Larry Faller, Karin Hofland, Dave Brubaker, and Ron Hake among others. Galvin plays piano and conducts while Sarah Lacko and David Wickline alternate on the vocals.
The Sutter Theater is located at 754 Plumas St. in Yuba City. For more information about Yuba Sutter Arts & Culture programs and events, call 530-742-ARTS, or email david@yubasutterarts.org.