The Yuba Sutter Big Band jazz orchestra has become a staple at the Sutter Theater Center for the Arts in downtown Yuba City. 

The band includes 20 local professional musicians who specialize in tunes from the American Songbook and jazz covers of current pop songs. On Saturday, the bands co-founder, Gay Galvin, will be directing its spring concert, “Birds and Butterflies.” 

Tags

Recommended for you