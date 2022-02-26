After receiving a $25,000 commitment from the Yuba Sutter Lodging Association (YSLA), the Yuba-Sutter Chamber of Commerce announced in July that they would be establishing a local film commission called “Film Yuba-Sutter!.”
“Film Yuba-Sutter! is an organization intended to attract and support the film industry in the Yuba-Sutter community,” said Marni Sanders, CEO of the Yuba-Sutter Chamber of Commerce. “A Film Commission such as Film Yuba-Sutter! is a one-stop resource for film, TV and commercial production. Film Yuba-Sutter! is being established to attract production to the Yuba and Sutter communities. The establishment of Film Yuba-Sutter! will promote tourism and visibility of the region but more importantly it will promote economic development and job creation.”
According to Sanders, this effort will provide tremendous opportunities for the Yuba-Sutter community.
“The tax revenue that can be generated through local production activities can be significant,” said Sanders. “In fact, in our neighboring communities with film commissions, economic impact is in the millions. We are looking at the potential for major economic impact through the work of a local film commission.”
Location film production has a widespread economic impact that can benefit the entire community, according Sanders, with each location shoot providing local jobs for camera operators, sound and lighting technicians, electricians, caterers, plumbers, carpenters, animal trainers, truck drivers, makeup artists, graphic artists, photographers, hairdressers, set designers and production assistants.
“These location dollars are spent on hardware, props, film, photo developing, plants, paint, lumber, cleaners, furniture, portable toilets, generators, clothing, entertainment, food, lodging and gasoline,” said Sanders.
Over the past few months, Sanders said the Chamber has been working closely with a dedicated committee with representation and support from Yuba-Sutter Arts & Culture and the Yuba-Sutter based production company Conejo Bros. Media along with several film industry experts, including Sabrina Jurisich, Shasta and Tehama County Film Commissioner, who Sanders said has been instrumental in providing guidance in the formation of Film Yuba-Sutter!.
Initial funds were also contributed by the city of Yuba City, the city of Marysville, Yuba County and Sutter County, according to Sanders. Once all funding is secured, Sanders said the commission will establish a formal Film Commission Committee, which will meet quarterly and include representatives from each investor entity as well as film industry experts and local business and non-profit organization representatives. The commission also plans to secure a consultant to assist with launching the new commission at this time.
In the next few months, Sanders said the commission will also be working to design and build a Film Yuba-Sutter! website, which will include cataloging Yuba-Sutter amenities, locations, vendors, jobs and more, in addition to creating social media pages such as Facebook and Instagram.
This month, Sanders said the commission plans to initiate the process for county and city designation while establishing a model film making process ordinance.
According to Sanders, it is the hope of the commission to establish membership and affiliations with Film Liaisons in Ca Statewide and the California Film Commission by July.
By the end of the year, Sanders said the commission also hopes to attend two trade shows to promote filming in the Yuba-Sutter region.
For more information on Film Yuba-Sutter!, email Sanders at msanders@yubasutterchamber.com or call. 530-743-6501.