Requiem

Members of the Yuba-Sutter Master Chorale rehearse for a performance of “Requiem” in 2008 in Yuba City. The chorale will once again offer a free performance of “Requiem” this weekend at St. Andrew Presbyterian Church in Yuba City.

 Appeal-Democrat file

The Yuba Sutter Master Chorale will present Mozart's "Requiem” this weekend at St. Andrew Presbyterian Church, under the direction of Carolyn Steele. “Requiem” is said to be one of the most beloved pieces of choral music to perform and experience as an audience.

Organizers state that the Master Chorale is proud to bring this well-known piece to the Yuba-Sutter community.

