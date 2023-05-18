The Yuba Sutter Master Chorale will present Mozart's "Requiem” this weekend at St. Andrew Presbyterian Church, under the direction of Carolyn Steele. “Requiem” is said to be one of the most beloved pieces of choral music to perform and experience as an audience.
Organizers state that the Master Chorale is proud to bring this well-known piece to the Yuba-Sutter community.
Soloists for the performance include Karen Trefzger, Aaron Humble, and Brant Bordsen. The concert will also feature world-class violinist Ayke Agus, along with Alisan Hastey, David Thorp, Kim Feeney, and Marina Swales, who will accompany the Chorale on their instruments of choice.
The first performance will take place at 7 p.m. on Saturday, followed by a 4 p.m. matinee on Sunday. Both concerts will be held at St. Andrew Presbyterian Church, located at 1390 Franklin Rd. in Yuba City.
There is no charge for this concert, but donations in support of the Yuba Sutter Master Chorale will be accepted at the door. Contributions to the Yuba Sutter Master Chorale are tax deductible to the extent permitted by law.