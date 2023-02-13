FELONY ARRESTS
Samuel Delafuente, 36, of the 400 block of Grant Way in Yuba City was arrested by the Sutter County Sheriff’s Office on suspicion of possession of a controlled substance on Saturday at 1:39 a.m. He was booked into the Sutter County Jail.
Julie Taylor, 43, of the 2000 block of N Township Road in Yuba City was arrested by the Yuba City Police Department on suspicion of inflicting corporal injury on a spouse or partner on Saturday at 10:58 a.m. She was booked into the Sutter County Jail.
Jason McMurr, 30, of the 1600 block of Wildflower Circle in Yuba City was arrested by the Yuba City Police Department on suspicion of committing assault with a deadly weapon and first degree burglary on Saturday at 12:35 p.m. He was booked into the Sutter County Jail.
DUI ARRESTS
Cody Minter, 31, of the 1900 block of Sunrise Avenue in Marysville was arrested by the Yuba County Sheriff’s Office on Sunday under suspicion of driving under the influence of alcohol. He was booked into the Yuba County Jail.
Benito Alcantana, 25, of the 30 block of Garden Highway in Yuba City was arrested by the Yuba City Police Department on Sunday at 2:30 a.m. under suspicion of driving under the influence of alcohol. He was booked into the Sutter County Jail.
Juan Estrada, 36, was arrested by California Highway Patrol on Sunday at 2:38 a.m. under suspicion of driving under the influence of alcohol. He was booked into the Sutter County Jail.
Travis Platt, 31, of the 300 block of Lonely Oak Street in Yuba City was arrested by the Yuba City Police Department on Sunday at 5:43 a.m. under suspicion of driving under the influence of drugs. He was booked into the Sutter County Jail.
Pedro Munoz, 39, of the 900 block of Market Street in Yuba City was arrested by the Yuba City Police Department on Sunday at 8:48 p.m. under suspicion of driving under the influence of alcohol. He was booked into the Sutter County Jail.
Ronnie Culver, 64, of the 2000 block of Lincoln Road in Yuba City was arrested by the Yuba City Police Department on Sunday at 10 p.m. under suspicion of driving under the influence of alcohol. He was booked into the Sutter County Jail.