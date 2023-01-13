With all the efforts that go into starting a business, fellowship, community and access to resources are some of the most important aspects of maintaining a successful venture. As a nonprofit organization focused on investing in developing businesses, the Yuba-Sutter Chamber of Commerce works to platform small businesses and promote the economic growth of the area.
Founded in 1921, the Yuba-Sutter Chamber of Commerce has worked closely with members of the community and local business owners to promote the betterment of the area both economically and socially. For emerging entrepreneurs, it exists to serve the business community through promotion, advocacy and education, CEO Marni Sanders said.
Through community support, like attending ribbon cuttings and facilitating direct financial help, the Yuba-Sutter Chamber of Commerce exists to support local businesses in the best interest of the community.
Sanders has worked with the Yuba-Sutter Chamber of Commerce for nearly five years. As a former college director with a background in nonprofit fundraising, her role within the organization has allowed her to form more connections with the community while utilizing her skills in procuring funds for others.
“A lot of skills translate to the Chamber in my day-to-day work. Through different memberships and events, I spend a lot of time asking people for money, which also builds more relationships between local organizations,” Sanders said.
Out of its 600 members, 80% of those involved in the Yuba-Sutter Chamber of Commerce are business owners with five or fewer employees. The organization focuses on small and developing businesses by addressing their most common needs, Sanders said. As partners with the Yuba-Sutter Economic Development Committee, businesses can facilitate financial resources through both organizations.
While a business is gaining its footing and emerging in the local economy, the Yuba-Sutter Chamber of Commerce exists to provide networking and promotion in order to facilitate support.
“I see it as a connector, connecting businesses to support the ones in need and remove certain challenges and barriers,” Sanders said.
As part of a chamber coalition, the Yuba-Sutter Chamber of Commerce has access to united advocacy efforts. Sanders said that these resources are especially helpful when businesses are faced with legislative challenges, such as minimum wage increases.
“The Chamber has access to lobbyists to provide a much larger voice for small businesses,” she said. “Minimum wage will jump from $14 to $15.50 on Jan. 15, which is a significant jump for small businesses. We are against it, but try to provide support to businesses when trying to navigate labor laws.”
Sanders believes that government regulations are often at odds with the business community, so she works to ensure that the Yuba-Sutter Chamber of Commerce protects and advocates for the interests of small businesses.
In some instances, the organization may deny assistance to a business if it does not uplift the values of the local businesses and economic development, Sanders said.
“There are some businesses that we may say no to supporting in some instances. As a Chamber, we need to take stances and positions that are representative of the majority of our community,” she said.
Sanders believes that the Yuba-Sutter Chamber of Commerce provides its members with a vantage point to see businesses succeed in spite of challenges. As an organization, it strives to maintain good relationships between economic and community leaders in local jurisdictions.
“In the midst of challenges, I’ve seen the resilience of folks along with an abundance of friendships and connections,” Sanders said. “Working with the Chamber in any capacity is a great job to see our successes in the community. I’ve made wonderful friendships in this line, and it’s enriched my life in so many ways.”