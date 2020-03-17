Here is a link to the News Capsules section: https://www.appeal-democrat.com/news/urgent/
breaking
For coronavirus coverage, emergency news and a calendar of events posted outside the paywall, visit the "News Capsules" section below.
-
53°
Cloudy
-
Marysville, CA (95901)
Today
Cloudy skies early, then off and on rain showers overnight. Low 43F. Winds light and variable. Chance of rain 40%..
Tonight
Cloudy skies early, then off and on rain showers overnight. Low 43F. Winds light and variable. Chance of rain 40%.
Updated: March 17, 2020 @ 4:31 pm
- Full Forecast
-
Weather Sponsored By:
Online Poll
What did you dislike about high school?
For this month's Prospect Magazine polls we're taking a trip back to high school. For some it was the best time of their lives, and others counted the seconds until graduation. What was your least favorite part of the high school experience? Share your views with us:
You voted:
Most Popular
Articles
- Yuba, Sutter counties declare state of emergency
- Thanksgiving murder trial to continue, judge says
- Yuba-Sutter to adopt emergency declaration to be prepared for coronavirus eventuality
- Us Profile: What do you like about the area? Proximity to Sacramento and Roseville
- Prosecution rests in child sex abuse trial
- Former cop accused of embezzlement, grand theft pleads not guilty to additional charges
- Farewell Yuba-Sutter, thank you for the memories
- Former day care worker to serve 21 years for child molestation
- Sutter County warns residents of fake letter claiming confirmed cases
- Marysville native living out singing dream
Images
Videos
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular videos.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.
- ADVICE: Are North Americans wimps when it comes to pain tolerance?
- Word On The Street: Community weighs in on Governor Newsom's death penalty executive order
- 120218: Classroom notes Franklin
- 120218: Classroom Notes Tierra Buena
- 120218: Classroom notes Twin Rivers
- C.O.U.N.T. me in for Coffee
- Auditions for 9 to 5
- 60 years of service, Rideout Hospital Auxiliary awards five college students with scholarships