Marysville Charter Academy for the Arts (MCAA) will be holding its second annual Spring Carnival from 4-7 p.m. on Friday. This event will take place on the field behind MCAA, located at 1917 B St. in Marysville, behind the district office.
Entry is free to all, however tickets will be available to purchase food, play games, and participate in activities. Tickets cost 50 cents each and the itinerary includes classic throwing contests, a cookie walk, dunk tank, and even an inflatable obstacle course.
According to staff and volunteers, proceeds from the event work to support the school’s diverse set of artistic opportunities.
Many of the participating booths will offer prize tickets which can be redeemed for a variety of toys and gadgets. In addition to this, local artwork, hand-crafted jewelry, crochet works, and more will be on sale from a variety of student and club vendors.
The Parent Teacher Student Association will also host an online silent auction. Items up for bid include a guitar signed by singer-songwriter Taylor Swift, tickets to an Oakland A’s baseball game and custom cheesecakes good for four months.
Along with the other various activities taking place at the event, the school’s award-winning band and theater students will be treating attendees to showings of their latest projects. The band is slated to perform from 5-5:30 p.m., and drama students will take to the stage between 6-6:30 p.m. with a show that includes improvisational theater and spectator participation.