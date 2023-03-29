Dunk Tank Teacher

An English teacher from Marysville Charter Academy for the Arts (MCAA) gets dunked with water by a local student during the school’s inaugural Spring Carnival in 2022. On Friday, MCAA will be hosting its second carnival event from 4-7 p.m. with entry that is free and open to the public.

 Courtesy of Hope Cross

Marysville Charter Academy for the Arts (MCAA) will be holding its second annual Spring Carnival from 4-7 p.m. on Friday. This event will take place on the field behind MCAA, located at 1917 B St. in Marysville, behind the district office. 

Entry is free to all, however tickets will be available to purchase food, play games, and participate in activities. Tickets cost 50 cents each and the itinerary includes classic throwing contests, a cookie walk, dunk tank, and even an inflatable obstacle course. 

