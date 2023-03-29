What happens when improvised comedy gets mixed with early 2000s reality TV? A new and completely unique form of entertainment known as “IMPROVIVOR.”

On Friday, members of the Yuba-Sutter Improv Club will battle it out for a chance to win votes and become this year's first improvising champion. “IMPROVIVOR” will be the club’s inaugural show and a first for the Yuba-Sutter area. Some of the performers are seasoned theater veterans while others are brand new to the stage.

