What happens when improvised comedy gets mixed with early 2000s reality TV? A new and completely unique form of entertainment known as “IMPROVIVOR.”
On Friday, members of the Yuba-Sutter Improv Club will battle it out for a chance to win votes and become this year's first improvising champion. “IMPROVIVOR” will be the club’s inaugural show and a first for the Yuba-Sutter area. Some of the performers are seasoned theater veterans while others are brand new to the stage.
Organizers have said that “IMPROVIVOR” is best described as an improvised game show, based on audience suggestions and inspired by the hit American TV series “Survivor.” The chosen teams will go head to head in a series of challenge rounds with opportunities to win immunity, gain advantages, and vote each other “off.” The last person left standing, or laughing, will be named the winner of season one of “IMPROVIVOR.”
The show will begin promptly at 7 p.m. at the Sutter Theater Center for the Arts located at 754 Plumas St. in Yuba City. Tickets cost $15 per person and can be purchased online at tinyurl.com/3zehsr82. This show is not recommended for anyone under the age of 18.
The Yuba-Sutter Improv Club is a free program powered by Yuba Sutter Arts & Culture. Practices are open to anyone over the age of 18 and occur every Tuesday night starting at 6:30 p.m. These practices take place inside the Lee Burrows Center for the Arts at 630 E St. in Marysville.
In addition to offering free training in improvised theater, the club has become a unique social spot for a diverse group of local creatives. Founded this past summer by Shamaya Sutton and Tyler Zepp, Yuba-Sutter Improv Club just recently welcomed Richard Fifield as another lead instructor. Fifield, more colloquially known as “Rich,” will be making his Yuba-Sutter debut on Friday as host of the season one premiere of “IMPROVIVOR.”
Fifield’s improv background stems from three years participating with San Jose ComedySportz, rising up through the classes and performing.
“Growing up in the Bay Area, my family would often go to ComedySportz Improv shows and have a great time yelling suggestions and laughing,” said Fifield. “What I love about improv is seeing how it has helped others with self-confidence, public speaking, networking, and even their love life.”
Fifield is a corporate finance professional who can often be found giving very serious presentations and public speaking as part of his job. Improv gives Fifield a fantastic creative outlet to unwind and perform funny voices while remaining ready for anything. Fifield said he is extremely excited to share his skills and help grow other improvisors with the Yuba-Sutter Improv Club.
For more information about the Yuba-Sutter Improv Club, or other events and programing sponsored by Yuba Sutter Arts & Culture, visit yubasutterarts.org.