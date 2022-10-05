Caltrans announced last week that around-the-clock traffic control along a 4-mile stretch of State Highway 45 south of Hamilton City will begin on Monday as crews begin a $1.9 million paving project.
According to a release issued by Caltrans District 3, construction crews will begin reversing one-way traffic control 24 hours a day at various locations from County Road 29 to just south of County Road 34 in Glenn County for paving operations.
“Crews will be operating traffic signal automated flagger devices that feature stop arms,” read the release. “Roadwork is scheduled through mid-November with travel delays of up to 15 minutes anticipated.”
This schedule could change due to weather, equipment or material availability or other unexpected events, said officials.
According to Caltrans officials, Teichert Construction of Sacramento is the contractor for this project.
