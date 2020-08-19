Glenn County has 16 active COVID-19 cases, as of Tuesday afternoon, according to Glenn County Public Health.
One individual is hospitalized and 15 are self-isolating.
A total of 421 Glenn County residents have contracted COVID-19 since March and 402 have recovered – a total of three coronavirus-related deaths have been reported in the county.
According to the California Department of Public Health, Glenn County has a rate of 136.3 cases per 100,000 people over the last 14 days.
Laura Medina, of Glenn County Public Health, said the county needs to be under 100 for 14 consecutive days in order to be removed from the state’s monitoring list.
There is an OptumServe testing site in the county, located at Orland Memorial Hall, 320 Third St., Orland.
The site is open Tuesday through Saturday from 7 a.m.-7 p.m. Testing is available for anyone who would like to be tested for COVID-19, whether they’re symptomatic or asymptomatic.
The test that’s available is a standard test that identifies if someone is currently infected with the virus – it does not identify antibodies from a previous infection.
Appointments can be made by calling 1-888-634-1123 or by visiting lhi.care/covidtesting.
For more information, contact Glenn County Public Health at 934-6588, visit www.countyofglenn.net/COVID19 or visit the Glenn County Health and Human Services Agency – HHSA Facebook page.