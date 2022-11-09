Glenn County 4-H will host the 2022 Glenn County 4-H Ugly Sweater Bowl-A-Thon Scholarship fundraiser in Orland next month.
According to organizers, you do not need to be in 4-H to participate in the event and there will be bumper pads for the younger bowlers and those with special needs.
“It is a fun time for all ages,” said organizers.
The event will be held at Orland Bowl, 507 W Monterey St., Orland, starting at 1 p.m. on Dec. 3.
Space is limited, so organizers suggest registering early to secure a spot. Registration will be open through Nov. 28.
Those that would like to register can get the necessary forms at the Glenn County UCCE office, 821 E. South St., Orland, or online at https://tinyurl.com/3ydvb9hh.
Organizers ask that each participant also collect a minimum of $50 in pledges.
“The more you collect, the better your chance at winning one of the top prizes,” said organizers.
Additional prizes will also be awarded to those that sport their best ugly sweater during the bowl-a-thon.
All proceeds from the event will benefit the Glenn County 4-H scholarship fund.
For more information, call the Glenn County UCCE office at 530-865-1107.