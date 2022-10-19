A recent donation by the Barceloux Tibesaart Foundation has provided all new 4-H Water Wizards curriculum, a hands-on watershed model, and supplies to deliver to the different schools in Glenn County for youth in school enrichment programs, reports 4-H Community Education Specialist, Christine Kampmann. This includes groups or classrooms of youth receiving a sequence of learning experiences in cooperation with school officials during school hours to support the school curriculum. Direct teaching is done by UCCE 4-H YDP staff, trained 4-H adult volunteers, teen leaders, classroom teachers or other school personnel using 4-H YDP curriculum or other educational materials.
The 4-H Water Wizard Project is a 12-week science education project that is geared toward 4th-6th grade students about the importance of water.
Delivered to children in their classroom, students will participate in hands-on learning experiences that encourage inquiry, teach basic information about, and develop an awareness of water in their communities. Over the 12 weeks, students will learn about the water cycle, their community watershed, and how to keep the waterways clean, discover water density and learn the science of soap and suds. Also, as a part of the curriculum, youth take action on water issues in their community, by choosing and planning a community service-learning project.
The 4-H Water Wizard Project empowers youth to use the information they learned about water, to think of water issues in their own community and make a service-learning plan that addresses those issues. After the planning session, youth take action to correct local water issues and raise awareness. For example, one class chose to create a campaign to educate their community on ways to prevent waste and conserve water resources in their homes.
Over the years, the Barceloux-Tibessart Foundation has given numerous donations to Glenn
County 4-H. The foundation has donated money toward providing a microscope and protective case, a Carvewright wood carving machine, animal health kits for each club, an ice machine, a large laminator machine, air rifles, archery, and storage equipment, tables, chairs, storage containers, and even additional curriculum. We have received over $26,000 from this wonderful foundation throughout the years and cannot thank them enough. Glenn County 4-H expresses our sincerest appreciation for the opportunity to better our organization for the youth today.