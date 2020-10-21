The Nov. 3 election is just around the corner and, along with a number of local candidates on the ballot, there are a couple of local measures for voters to decide on.
Here’s a look at Measure H and Measure G:
Measure H
If approved, Measure H would enact a new of a percent sales tax in the city of Willows – which would be in addition to the current sales tax of 7.25 percent.
Nathan Monck, an engineer with the Willows Fire Department, said if the measure is approved, they would be able to bring four new people to the department who would be firefighters/paramedics and be able to provide advanced life support care as well as perform firefighter-related duties. They would also add the position of assistant fire chief.
Also, they would be able to purchase advanced life support equipment – including new medications and tools to perform procedures that can be used to help patients while they wait for the ambulance to arrive to transport them to the hospital.
Monck said any condition that could be treated on an ambulance, the firefighters would be able to treat.
“The reason why we need it is because the advanced-life support response times are terrible,” Monck said. “It’s not uncommon for us to be waiting upwards of an hour for an ambulance.”
There are only two ambulances in Glenn County and the ambulances can be called in to help in neighboring counties – such as Tehama, Butte and Colusa.
One reason they can’t bring in new ambulances is because they’re not profitable, with reimbursement rates being low, Monck said. And if they were to bring in a new ambulance, it would become part of the 911 system and be subject to going anywhere in the mutual aid system.
He said the added of a percent would only be used for the fire department for their designated purpose.
According to an analysis by the county counsel, the ordinance requires that the City Council creates a citizen’s oversight committee to annually review the city’s compliance with the provisions of the ordinance and the annual public safety expenditure plans for the sales tax funds.
Approval of the measure requires a two-thirds, supermajority vote.
If approved, the proposed tax would go into effect in 2021 and remain in effect until and unless repealed by the voters, according to the analysis.
Measure G
If approved, Measure G would implement an increase for taxable parcels inside the Orland Fire Protection District, also known as the Orland Rural Fire District, for fire protection services.
The district provides fire protection services to the parcels in the unincorporated area surrounding the city of Orland.
Justin Chaney, fire chief, said the current assessments have been around for about 30 years with no changes to them, and inflation has changed while the amount of money going into the department has stayed the same.
The money from the new parcel assessment would be used to cover current budget shortfalls.
“Over the decades, though the responsibilities of local fire districts have grown, their share of local tax revenues hasn’t kept pace,” according to a fact sheet on Measure G from the fire department.
Chaney said 100 percent of the money from the property tax would stay with the department and this assessment would replace the current assessment.
According to the Orland Fire Department, the average resident is currently paying approximately $21 per year and would pay $45 per parcel if this measure passes – there is a cap of 10 parcels.
Two-thirds of voters in the district would need to vote “yes” for the measure to pass.