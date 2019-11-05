Kids and adults alike were in the Halloween spirit and ready to follow Orland Fire Department vehicles to the Glenn County Fairgrounds.
The parade started on Fourth Street in Orland on Halloween evening with the fire department showing up equipped with sweet treats for the kids dressed as ghosts, wizards, princesses and more who were ready to grab the candy thrown to them.
However, the firefighters weren’t the only ones providing candy. Along the way, homes were stocked with candy for the eager trick or treaters.
The parade ended at the Glenn County Fairgrounds, where the Orland Kiwanis Club was hosting their annual Halloween event.
The event had a wide variety of activities such as ring and bean bag tossing games and more – many of which had a candy prize at the end.
There were also plenty of snacks for everyone during the free event.
Oscar Redes, a longtime Kiwanis Club member, said the event helps keep children from going house to house for trick or treating.
“We give them treats and keep them off the streets,” said Jeanette Joslyn, current club president.
Joslyn said they usually have anywhere between 300 and 600 kids attend the event.
Redes said the event was held in memory of Fred Perez, who was a longtime Kiwanis Club member who died in 2018.
Also at the fairgrounds was the Spook Train on the Orland-Newville & Pacific Railroad.
As Andrew King, engineer and trainmaster, drove the train along the railroad, spooky ghosts, zombies and skeletons were set up along the way.
However, during the haunted train ride, masked actors would jump out in an attempt to scare the unsuspecting passengers.
King, who has been an engineer for a little more than 10 years, said he has a passion for trains.
“I grew up around trains. It’s in the blood,” King said. “… It’s a great thing for the community.”