As part of their effort to supply water to residents impacted by dry wells due to the drought, Glenn County officials handed out bottled water to 60 families last week during its first bottled water distribution event, according to county officials.
Another distribution event is scheduled to take place today (Wednesday) in the rear parking lot of the Orland Fire Department, 810 Fifth St., Orland, from 4-7 p.m. and officials have also added two more distribution events in the coming week to continue their efforts, according to a release issued by the Sheriff’s Office.
A third event will be held at the Orland Fire Department on July 28 from 4-6 p.m. and bottled water will also be distributed during the annual Fire Awareness and Ice Cream Social event planned on Friday at the Elk Creek High School football field, 3430 County Road 309, from 4-6 p.m. Water will be handed out at the Sheriff’s Office – OES/SAR booth.
Those picking up water are required to be a resident of Glenn County, must complete a Glenn County Dry Well report and there is a limit of 10 cases per household.
It’s also asked that people don’t bring donations to the water donation sites.
“We understand our community wants to help, however, we are unable to accept individual donations at this time,” it was stated in the press release. “Although we appreciate the donations of goods and supplies, it is very difficult to manage and distribute.”
The bottled water was donated by Amazon to Glenn County with the assistance of Assemblyman James Gallagher, according to the release.
For more information, visit www.countyofglenn.net/Drought or visit the Glenn County Sheriff’s Office Facebook page.