The state and Glenn County are allowing more businesses to reopen.
According to a press release, more businesses and services will be authorized to reopen and this will allow for a slow and steady pace to return to the community to normal operations, which is necessary to limit the spread of COVID-19.
“Community support and personal responsibility is critical for this plan to work,” it was stated in the press release. “We ask that each resident of Glenn County make informed decisions to keep yourself and your family healthy throughout the duration of this pandemic.”
Businesses that are allowed to reopen include:
– Gyms and fitness facilities.
– Bars and wineries.
– Travel.
– Outdoor recreation including pools and campgrounds.
– Cardrooms, satellite wagering facilities and racetracks (no spectators).
– Day camps.
– Museums, galleries, zoos and aquariums.
– Family entertainment centers (arcades, bowling, movie theaters, etc.).
However, the follow higher risk activities and businesses should remain closed:
– Personal care services – such as massage, tattoo, nail and body waxing.
– Organized youth team sports.
– Overnight youth camps.
– Organized team sports.
– Social gatherings and events.
– Fairs and festivals.
– Spectator sports and music venues.
According to a Facebook post from the Orland Recreation Department, the splash pad was authorized to reopen under phase 3B and opened to the public on Sunday. It will be open everyday from 10 a.m. to 8:30 p.m.
It’s asked that people practice social distancing, wash their hands before and after visits and if one is experiencing COVID-19 symptoms, it’s asked that one stay home.
As of Monday afternoon, Glenn County had a total of 32 COVID-19 cases – nine of which are active and the rest have recovered, according to Glenn County Public Health.
Laura Medina, of Glenn County Public Health, said the county has three clusters for the active cases consisting of either households or close contacts, all of the active cases are in the north part of Glenn County and are isolated at home – two are asymptomatic.
Medina said people should stay home if they are sick and experiencing coronavirus symptoms – fever or chills, cough, shortness of breath or difficulty breathing, fatigue, muscle or body aches, headache, new loss of taste or smell, sore throat, congestion or runny nose, nausea or vomiting and/or diarrhea.
For more information, contact Glenn County Public Health at 934-6588, visit www.countyofglenn.net/COVID19 or visit the Glenn County Health and Human Services Agency – HHSA Facebook page.