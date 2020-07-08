The Mendocino National Forest is continuing to increase public access by providing additional recreational opportunities, according to a press release.
A new forest order for the Ranch Fire area opens several campgrounds and a selection of trails.
“Visitors should come with all essentials for their stay, including food, emergency supplies and be prepared to pack out trash,” said Shannon Pozas, acting Mendocino National Forest supervisor. “Certain services may still be unavailable. Visitors are asked to plan accordingly. Please recreate responsibly to help ensure that expanded access to recreational facilities, services and opportunities continues.”
Fire restrictions are in place to protect the health and safety of employees and communities, according to the press release. Outside of developed campgrounds and wilderness, igniting, building, maintaining or using a fire on the Mendocino National Forest is prohibited.
The following areas remain closed:
– Cedar Camp Campground.
– Dixie Glad Campground.
– Lower Nye Campground.
– Lower Nye Trailhead.
– Select OHV Trails on Upper Lake Ranger District.
For more information, visit www.fs.usda.gov/mendocino, of the Mendocino National Forest Facebook and Twitter pages.