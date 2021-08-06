Smokey conditions caused by area wildfires have prompted the Glenn County Air Pollution Control District and the Glenn County Public Health Department to issue an air pollution advisory.
“Regional air quality is forecast to potentially reach unhealthy levels,” it was stated in a coordinated release issued by the two departments. “Smoke impacts are expected to vary during the course of the next several days depending on wind direction and the intensity of the fire activity.”
According to the release, the major air pollutant of concern is fine particulate matter also known as PM2.5.
“While all persons may experience varying degrees of symptoms, more sensitive populations, such as the young, the elderly, pregnant women, smokers, and those with respiratory conditions, are of greatest risk to experience more aggravated symptoms which may include but are not limited to coughing, watery and itchy eyes, and difficulty in breathing,” it was state in the release. “In general, if you can see and/or smell smoke, limit your outdoor activities.”
Individuals experiencing questionable or severe symptoms should seek professional medical advice and treatment, according to the release.
In areas impacted by smoke during the poor air pollution periods, health officials recommend that residents of all ages should limit outdoor exertion by children, reduce travel including unnecessary driving and check or replace air conditioner filters.
For more information, call the Glenn County Air Pollution Control District at 934-6500 or visit www.countyofglenn.net/APCD.