Orland’s 25th annual All Church Fall Bazaar will be this weekend.
Proceeds from the event support ladies’ programs at the participating churches. Items for sale will include handcrafted items such as home décor, baked goods, quilts and blankets, knitted and crocheted items, yard art and more.
The event will be on Saturday, Nov. 9, from 9 a.m.-2 p.m. at the First Baptist Church at Mill and First streets in Orland.
Lunch will be served for $5 a plate and will start at 11 a.m. It will include a sandwich, chips, pickles and relishes, a bowl of soup, beverage and dessert.
For more information, call 865-4590.