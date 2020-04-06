Ampla Health will remain open during the statewide stay-at-home order for all Californians, according to a press release.
While encouraging everyone to stay home and safe, Ampla Health reminds people of the importance of not missing needed in-person appointments and to contact them with any questions or additional options prior to one’s appointment.
In an effort to keep people safe and limit the spread of COVID-19, Ampla Health is offering telehealth home phone/video appointments.
There is no additional cost for this service versus the in-person appointments.
“This is the perfect time to take advantage of the telehealth services to schedule your routine healthcare visits, request medication refills, lab results, and more from the safety of your own home via phone/video to keep you and your family as healthy as possible,” said Rocio Valdez, director of communications, in the press release.
If one doesn’t have medical insurance, Ampla Health offers a sliding fee scale for cash pay or they can help people enroll in the medical plan of their choice through Covered California. Medi-Cal and/or Medicare if one qualifies.
They can help those who don’t qualify for any insurance apply for the Path2Health pilot program.
Founded in 1964, Ampla Health is a comprehensive medical, dental, behavioral health and specialty service provider within Colusa, Glenn, Sutter, Tehama and Yuba counties. Ampla Health offers residents and businesses a range of quality healthcare products and services customized to their needs. For more information, visit www.AmplaHealth.org or call your nearest Ampla Health center.