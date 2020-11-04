An Anderson woman died in a single-vehicle collision on Interstate 5 in Glenn County on Sunday, according to a press release from the Willows are California Highway Patrol.
At around 6:45 p.m., Lazandra Stringer, 26, was driving her Honda on I-5 north at an unknown speed.
The collision occurred when, according to the press release, the vehicle veered to the left onto the center median for an unknown reason.
Stringer turned the Honda to the right, causing it to travel cross both northbound lanes out of control.
The vehicle left the roadway on the east side of I-5 and overturned multiple times.
Stringer was reportedly not wearing her seatbelt and was ejected from the vehicle.
She suffered fatal injuries.