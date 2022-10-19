The Glenn County Sheriff’s Office Animal Control Unit is seeking the public’s help in locating the owner or owners of a dog responsible for biting a 65-year-old male on Oct. 6.
According to animal control officials, the sheriff’s office received a report that a victim walking in the area of 10 Walker Street in Orland received minor injuries after being approached by an unknown dog.
“The victim stopped briefly to pet the dog, who then bit the victim after he stopped petting it and began to walk away,” said officials.
According to officials, the dog is described as a black and white pitbull-type dog.
Although officials said the owner was on scene at the time of the incident, the victim was unable to obtain information from the individual and attempts to locate the animal and owner by animal control officers have been unsuccessful so far, but animal control officials were able to obtain video footage of the incident and the owner.
Anyone with information that may help animal control officials locate the owner(s) of this dog are asked to contact the Glenn County Sheriff’s Office at 530-934-6431.
Calls can remain anonymous.
Sheriff’s Office officials ask the public not to attempt to catch the dog or take action by themselves.