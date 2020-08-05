The Orland Art Center will be opening the gallery for the 11th annual Group Show – which features 23 West Coast artists, according to a Facebook post from the center.
This exhibit offers a variety of styles and techniques selected for display.
Due to the continuing COVID-19 pandemic, there will not be an artists’ reception for this show.
The gallery will be open Friday, Aug. 7, and the show will run through Sept. 19. The Orland Art Center is open Tuesdays through Saturdays from 1-6 p.m.
Protocols for health and safety will be observed in the gallery, including face masks, hand sanitizers, physical distancing and limited occupancy.