A rather routine occurrence in Marysville happened again on Wednesday when a semitruck became stuck beneath an underpass commonly referred to as the “can opener” by locals who have seen the same scene repeat itself year after year.
As a result of the incident on Wednesday, the roadway was closed off in both directions, Caltrans officials said.
Located along Highway 70 near Marysville High School, the overpass has been identified for improvements by Caltrans because of similar incidents and the need to modernize that section of the roadway.
In October 2022, Caltrans Project Manager Cameron Knudson spoke about the planned changes.
“As you all know the Marysville underpass – which has been called the train trestle, the can opener – it’s the first bridge as you head north out of town. The following bridge is the Binney Junction underpass,” Knudson said. “The project is going to lower the roadway and provide standard vertical clearance at those two locations. … So that’s going to open up the road to make it a lot more dependable for freight movements, as well as moving people through. People have issues driving through some of those structures because it’s so tight. … We’re also going to extend the second lane that is at 14th Street going northbound all the way just beyond 24th Street and it will go back down to a single lane as it is now.”
Several residents have noticed work being done around this area recently, but Knudson and other officials at Caltrans have refused to provide details to the Appeal on that work when asked over the past few weeks.
Steve Nelson, chief public information officer for Caltrans District 3, told the Appeal in an Aug. 30 email that it was “a safety project to provide more vertical clearance for trucks driving through there because often they miss the signs and get stuck.”