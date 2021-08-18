The California Office of Emergency Services reported to Glenn County Environmental Health last week that approximately 40 gallons of an antifreeze and oil mixture was released onto a dirt shoulder due to an overturned semi-truck.
According to a release issued by Glenn County Environmental Health, the spill occurred at northbound 15-mile marker 108 in Afton on July 29 at approximately 5:04 p.m.
“The spilled paint was contained and cleaned up by Caltrans,” read the release. “No water was impacted by the spill.”
The Certified Unified Program Agency, California Highway Patrol, local Fire Department, Department of Toxic Substances Control, Regional Water Quality Control Board, the United States Environmental Protection Agency, the United States Fish and Wildlife Service were all notified of the incident.
For more information, call Glenn County Environmental Health at 934-6102.