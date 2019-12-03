The Merchants Bank of Commerce is now accepting applications for the Kenneth R Gifford, Jr. Memorial Scholarship.
Ten $1,000 scholarships will be awarded to graduating high school seniors attending school in Colusa, Glenn, Placer, Sacramento, Shasta, Siskiyou and Tehama counties.
To be eligible for the scholarship, students must have a minimum grade point average of 3.0 during their senior year of high school and must plan to enroll as a full-time student in the fall semester following their high school graduation.
Students may not be an employee or a family member of an employee of Merchants Bank of Commerce.
Applications will be accepted Nov. 1 through March 11, 2020.
For more information or to apply, visit www.mboc.com/anout-us/student-scholarship.