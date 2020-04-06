A Hayward man was arrested for allegedly driving under the influence following a collision on March 30, according to a press release from the Willows area California Highway Patrol.
At around 4:30 p.m., Shelly McNutt, 64, of Orland, was driving her 2005 Chevrolet 2500 west on Second Street approaching Capay Avenue, where she stopped at a stop sign.
According to the press release, McNutt looked both ways and didn’t see any vehicle approaching and began to drive through the intersection.
Estevan Hernandez, 37, of Hayward was driving a 1976 Chevrolet Nova at a high rate of speed south on Capay Avenue approaching Second Street, according to the press release.
As McNutt was driving through the intersection, the Nova collided with the 2500 truck.
After the collision, Hernandez was transported to Enloe Medical Center by ambulance with a laceration to the face and head.
McNutt remained at the scene but complained of pain.
Hernandez was contacted at the hospital and after an investigation, Hernandez was arrested for allegedly driving under the influence of alcohol.
Both parties were wearing their seatbelts.