A man was arrested on suspicion of murder on Saturday, according to a press release from the Glenn County Sheriff’s Office.
On Saturday around 12:10 a.m., Glenn County Sheriff’s deputies were dispatched to a residence on North Butte Street in Willows for a medical aid call.
A neighbor had called 911 and reported that they found an unconscious female inside the residence with severe trauma to her body.
Deputies, along with Emergency Medical Services, responded and attempted life-saving measures on the victim without success.
The victim was identified as Jessica Enea, 46, of Willows.
Deputies determined that her death was suspicious and the investigation was turned over the Glenn County Sheriff’s Office Investigative Task Force.
While investigating the incident, detectives located 18-year-old Anthony Francis, Jr., in the neighborhood near where the crime occurred.
It was determined that Francis – who lives at the residence in Willows – is a suspect in the death of Enea.
He was booked into Glenn County Jail on suspicion of murder.
According to the press release, a search warrant was issued for the residence – the California Department of Justice was called to assist in processing the crime scene.
The investigation is ongoing and further details will be released as they are available.
Anyone with information regarding the investigation is asked to call the Glenn County Sheriff’s Office Investigative Task Force at 934-6431.