Three people were arrested after investigators reportedly found 189 marijuana plants, guns and nearly $12,000 in cash.
Members of the Glenn Investigations and Narcotics Task Force and the Glenn County Probation Department conducted a marijuana compliance operation on County Road KK in Willows.
The operation was conducted after task force members received ongoing citizen complaints of a large marijuana outdoor grow behind the residence.
A “concerned citizen” reported a strong smell of marijuana emitting onto a property that houses a children’s daycare facility.
During the operation, investigators contacted Jorge Rojas, 56, and Elizabeth Ramirez Navarro, both of Willows. Both advised they were living in the residence on the property. Investigators also contacted Mario Juarez, 44, of Yuba City who advised he was living in a trailer on the property.
The operation resulted in the eradication of 189 marijuana plants, recovery of a loaded .45 caliber handgun, .22 caliber rifle and a .243 caliber rifle and $11,900 in cash.
All three people were subsequently arrested, transported and booked into Glenn County jail without incident on suspicion of miscellaneous felony charges.
According to the press release, recreational use of marijuana became legal in California in 2018 meaning adults over the age of 21 can possess up to one ounce of dried marijuana or eight grams of concentrated cannabis. They can also grow up to six plants for personal use – which is subject to certain local and state regulations.
It’s illegal to sell marijuana or possess it with the intent to sell it without both a state and local license.
Glenn County adopted an ordinance that prohibits any outdoor marijuana to be grown in all zoning district in the county – it also prohibits the delivery of marijuana.