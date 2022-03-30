The Orland Art Center Gallery will host an artists’ reception on Friday to welcome the new exhibit “Hymn to the Horse,” featuring the work of Cheryl Caldwell, Jo Danehy and Cali Roberson.
“For centuries, horses have been a noble part of history,” read a release issued by the gallery. “Heroic and humble, they served us in ways both large and small. They pulled our plows and carried us bravely into battle. They led our parades and hauled the logs that built our cabins. They gave reason to live to those in need of a healing presence. They lent their grace to the stables of kings. They guided us over difficult trails and they won our ribbons in the show rings. Even when running wild and free, they bless our lives with their beauty. Cheryl Caldwell, Jo Danehy, and Cali Roberson pay tribute to the horses they’ve admired from afar, and the horses they’ve lived with and loved.”
The reception will be held on Friday from 3-7 p.m. at the Orland Art Center Gallery, 732 Fourth Street, Orland.
All three artists will be on-site during the reception and Veronica Wiedeman will also perform live on the baby grand piano.
The Orland Art Center Gallery is open Tuesday through Saturday from 1-5 p.m.
For more information, visit www.orlandartcenter.com.