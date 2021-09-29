The Orland Arts Center Gallery will host an artist reception on Friday to welcome its newest exhibition “High Rises and Homesteads.”
Featuring artists Gerald Aguiar and Margaret Eldred, the exhibit offers different perspectives on country landscapes.
According to a release issued by the gallery, acrylic artist Eldred captures the dignified presence of the towering concrete cylinders that store vast harvests of rice and grain with bold color and an artist’s eye for their purity of shape and form.
Aguiar’s beautiful metal prints focus on the Homesteads, large and small, that blanket the rural countryside.
“Rich textures and crisp details are captured in each scene, providing us with vibrant images full of their own mood and life,” read the release.
The artist reception will be held at the gallery on Friday from 3-7 p.m. Attendees will have the opportunity to chat with these artists and enjoy an evening of live music.
“High Rises and Homesteads” will be on display Oct. 1 through Nov. 20.
The Orland Art Center Gallery is located at 732 Fourth Street, Orland, and the gallery is open Tuesday through Saturday from 1-6 p.m.
For more information, visit www.orlandartcenter.com.