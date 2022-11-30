For the December installment of its First Friday of the month event, the Orland Art Gallery will host an artist reception to welcome the exhibit “The glory of it all,” featuring artist Bradley Foster.
“Fine Art photographer Bradley Foster fills the gallery walls with a stunning array of images that reveal those memorable moments where time and light merge,” read a release issued by the gallery. “Whether it’s a spectacular scene of the moon rising behind Wyoming’s majestic Grand Tetons mountain range, or storm clouds parting to reveal the soft arc of a rainbow above bright yellow fields, his technical mastery is clearly evident. Bradley’s reverence for nature and his disciplined approach allow him to balance light and darkness in one single frame. This exhibit invites us to see that light in the darkness and wonder at its glory.”
“The glory of it all” artist reception will be held on Friday from 3-7 p.m. at the Orland Art Center Gallery, 732 Fourth St. in Orland.
During the reception, live music will be played on the gallery’s baby grand piano while attendees browse the artwork on display.
The Orland Art Center Gallery will be open Tuesday through Saturday from noon to 5 p.m.
For more information, visit www.orlandartcenter.com.