The Orland Art Center Gallery will welcome it’s newest installation, “Timeless Traditions” with an artist reception on Friday.
According to a release issued by the Gallery, featured fine artist Emanuel Skarlatos finds the beauty in everything he sees and he is gifted with the artistic ability to bring that beauty to life.
“His paintings glow with rich color and his compositions reflect the classic style of the painting masters of the past,” read the release. “Whether it’s graceful sail boats, or rugged coastlines, or a subtle still life, each painting enhances their natural beauty, offering a lush visual treat with universal appeal.”
Works by woodturning artist Judy Clever, who uses time tested techniques to enhance the natural beauty in wood, will also be on display.
“Her beautifully crafted bowls and her unique hand-turned ink pens are one-of-a-kind creations,” read the release. “They add their grace to a show that celebrates the remarkable results when tradition combines with artistic innovation to create original art.
The artist reception will be held at the gallery on Friday from 3-7 p.m. Attendees will have the opportunity to chat with these artists and enjoy an evening of live music.
“Timeless Traditions” will be on display Dec. 3 through Jan. 22.
The Orland Art Center Gallery is located at 732 Fourth Street, Orland, and the gallery is open Tuesday through Saturday from 1-6 p.m.
For more information, visit www.orlandartcenter.com.