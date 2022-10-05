Artist reception planned to welcome ‘City Scenes and Country Dreams’

For the October installment of its First Friday of the month event, the Orland Art Gallery will host an artist reception to welcome the exhibit “City Scenes and Country Dreams,” featuring Jennifer Liu and Lauren Forcella.
“Jennifer Liu and Lauren Forcella look at the world through different lenses, but each artist shares a strong similarity in the quality of their artwork and enthusiasm for their subject matter,” read a release issued by the gallery.
According to the release, Liu’s fluid style captures the dynamic energy of the city, as well as its green spaces that offer welcome respite from the bustle of the city itself while Forcella’s dream-like landscapes let us see the visual poetry in the intricate layers of rose petals, or the visual rhythm in the striking shadows cast by a stately stand of trees.
“Both of these painters provide intriguing interpretations of the world as viewed through their eyes and experienced through their senses,” read the release.
The “City Scenes and Country Dreams” artist reception will be held on Friday from 3-7 p.m. at the Orland Art Center Gallery, 732 Fourth St. in Orland.
During the reception, live music will be played on the gallery’s baby grand piano while attendees browse the artwork on display.
The Orland Art Center Gallery will be open Tuesday through Saturday from noon to 5 p.m. through Nov. 19.
For more information, visit www.orlandartcenter.com.