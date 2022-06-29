Artist to discuss backstory of Orland statue

For the July installment of its “First Friday of the month” event, the Orland Art Gallery will present an evening with sculptor Carl Ciliax entitled “Sagebrush and Silence: The Back Story.”
“Sculptor Carl Ciliax is a teller of stories, and the story of the creation of the city of Orland’s nearly life size bronze is a fascinating one, ranging from harrowing to hilarious,” read a release issued by the gallery. “Especially since this beautiful bronze was also Carl’s first experience in creating a sculpture of such a large size.”
Event organizers said Ciliax is the sculptor who created the beautiful large bronze called “Sagebrush and Silence” that graces Fourth Street in downtown Orland.
According to the release, Ciliax will provide the backstory of each step, and also have on hand the actual molds that were used in the process.
“Learn first hand about the highs and lows, as well as the close calls, as the sculpture moved from its first clay form to its final delivery to a permanent home in the city of Orland,” read the release. “Come along for the ride, as we go on a sometimes nail-biting, always exciting adventure into the world of making a monumental piece of public art.”
The “Sagebrush and Silence: The Back Story” event will be held on Friday from 3-7 p.m. at the Orland Art Center Gallery, 732 Fourth St. in Orland.
Other work of Ciliax has been on display at the gallery since last month, joined with fellow artist Beverly Wilson. This exhibit, entitled “Sunlight and Shadows,” will be on display through July 23.
The Orland Art Center Gallery is open Tuesday through Saturday from 1-5 p.m.
For more information, visit www.orlandartcenter.com.