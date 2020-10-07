An Artois woman was arrested following a collision last week, according to a press release from the Willows area California Highway Patrol.
On Sept. 29 around 9:15 p.m., Suzanne C. Ferrasci, 33, was driving a 2004 Chevy south on Highway 99W, south of County Road 28 at a stated speed of 55 mph.
According to the press release, due to Ferrasci’s alleged level of intoxication, she made an unsafe turning movement and allowed the vehicle to leave the roadway.
The Chevy traveled southwest on the right shoulder. Ferrasci traveled back onto the roadway where the vehicle overturned and came to a rest on its roof.
After the collision, the driver and her passenger, a 5-year-old boy, exited the vehicle and were assisted by a passing motorist.
Ferrasci claimed to have been wearing her seat belt and was reportedly using her cell phone while driving, according to the press release.
She suffered moderate injuries, including a laceration to the left arm and left foot. The 5-year-old had minor injuries – including a laceration to the left knee.
Ferrasci was arrested on suspicion of driving under the influence and child endangerment, according to a press release.