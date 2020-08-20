The temporary evacuation point for those evacuated in Glenn County due to wildfires has moved, according to the Glenn County Sheriff's Office.
The point is now located at Willows City Hall, 201 N Lassen St., Willows – on Wednesday it was located at Willows Memorial Hall.
There is also an animal shelter set up at the Glenn County Fairgrounds, 221 E Yolo St., Orland.
The August Complex Fire has grown to 116,372 acres and is 3 percent contained, as of Thursday morning.
The complex is comprised of 35 fires that were started by lightning across the Mendocino National Forest.
On Wednesday night, firefighters were facing light down slope winds, continuous and very dry fuels that kept the fire active, according to an incident update. Structures and powerlines are being threatened.
Many of the homes and summer cabins have been evacuated within the forest.
Firefighters will be focusing on the east side of the fire today (Thursday) going direct, where possible, while protecting structures and private property.
Evacuation orders are in place for all areas in Glenn County east of County Road 306 to the Mendocino County line – the full length of the county from the Tehama County line in the north to the Colusa County line in the south.
Evacuation warnings are also in place for the area of Newville from County Road 306 along County Road 200 to Black Butte Lake and for Grindstone Rancheria – residents should be prepared to evacuate.
According to Cal Fire, the Ivory Fire in the Elk Creek area has burned 4,000 acres and is zero percent contained.