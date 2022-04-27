Author talk inspired by motherhood, family to be held next week 

For the May installment of its “First Friday of the month” event, the Orland Art Gallery will present an evening with author Rae Turnbull entitled, “Of mares and mothers and memories.”
“Turnbull has been practicing and perfecting the art of what she calls her ‘poetic essay’ for many years,” read a release issued by the gallery. “Many of those essays appeared first in
a long-running, nationally syndicated column, selections of which have been collected into a series of popular books. Folks from all over the country have been moved and inspired by Rae’s emotionally resonant and relatable personal writing. With the perception of a fine artist, the insight and sensitivity of a poet, and the hard-won wisdom gained from a life fully and thoughtfully lived, Rae memorably articulates the beauty of our shared human experience.”
The author talk will be held on Friday, May 6, from 3-7 p.m. at the Orland Art Center Gallery, 732 Fourth St., Orland.
In honor of Mother’s Day, the special program will celebrate motherhood, family and creation itself.
The gallery’s newest exhibit, “Hymn to the Horse,” featuring the work of Cheryl Caldwell, Jo Danehy and Cali Roberson, will also be on display through May 21.
The Orland Art Center Gallery is open Tuesday through Saturday from 1-5 p.m.
For more information, visit www.orlandartcenter.com.