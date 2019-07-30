An Orland man is dead following a shooting in Willows, according to a Glenn County Sheriff’s Office press release.
On Monday, sheriff’s deputies responded to a residence on the 600 block of North Shasta Street in Willows for a report of a shooting – the incident occurred at around 12:30 a.m.
Deputies found a deceased gunshot victim – who was identified as Michael Paul Oliveira, 44, of Orland.
Investigators from the Glenn Investigative Task Force are investigating the circumstances behind the shooting – there were no named suspects as of Monday afternoon, according to the press release.
“The Glenn County Sheriff’s Office is committed to the welfare and safety of the citizens of Glenn County and will remain steadfast in investigating this incident until all persons responsible for the commission of this crime are apprehended,” it was stated in the press release. “This investigation is ongoing and further details into this crime will be released when they become available.”
Anyone with information regarding the incident is encouraged to contact the Glenn Investigative Task Force by visiting 543 W Oak St., Willows, calling 934-6431 or, in cases of emergency, 911.