Avenue of Lights brings holiday cheer to Orland

Holiday festivities were in full swing at the Glenn County Fairgrounds as thousands of Christmas lights lit up the facility for the 19 installment of the Avenue of Lights event Dec. 14-18.
“The Avenue of Lights is a drive-thru light show featuring over a mile of beautiful Christmas scenes and thousands of twinkling lights all viewed from the safety and comfort of your own vehicle,” read a release issued by the Glenn County Fairgrounds.
Kathy Bartels, CEO of the Glenn County Fairgrounds, said fair staff and volunteers worked countless hours to bring this recognized event to the North State, which includes Christmas scenes featuring everything from Santa and his sleigh to Nativity scenes.
“This year we featured our own Avenue of Lights channel that can be tuned into once you are on grounds,” said Bartels. “We changed up the route a little as well. On your way out of the route we feature a banner for the Orland High School Football State Champions. So proud of their hard work.”
After diving through the lights, attendees could visit the North Pole Lodge, where Santa was on-hand to take photos. There were also several Christmas trees decorated by local businesses, fair concessions including corn dogs, french fries and the crowd favorite, funnel cake.
Bartels said the local Moose organization also served hot cocoa, cookies and popcorn to visitors of the Lodge.
“My favorite part is just seeing everyone in our community and how much joy it brings,” said Bartels. “I also love the Santa photos, we have collected them since my kids were little.”
Although a final tally was unavailable at the time of publication, Bartel said the Avenue of Lights event usually draws an estimated 2,000 cars filled with families to enjoy the annual holiday event.
Bartels said organizers have an amazing team of people who work a lot of hours in all kinds of weather to bring this event to life.
“We start setting up lights and electrical on December 1st directly after the Craft Fair and we work right up until the moment we open checking lights and details,” said Bartels. “We are very honored to have several businesses decorate along the route, we love the involvement of the community. … Special thanks to our maintenance staff, Orland Historical Society, Mack and Merri Caywood, Brenda Thompson, Engineer Gene Russell, and the North Pole Committee. They work so hard to produce this event and I would ask anyone who knows them or sees them out in the community to just give them a big thank you.”