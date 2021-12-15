Avenue of Lights returning to Glenn County Fairgrounds Wednesday

The Glenn County Fairgrounds is gearing up to host the 18th annual Avenue of Lights event, beginning tonight (Wednesday).
“The Avenue of Lights is a drive thru light show featuring over a mile of beautiful Christmas scenes and thousands of twinkling lights all viewed from the safety and comfort of your own vehicle,” read a release issued by the Glenn County Fairgrounds. “Fair staff and volunteers work countless hours to bring this recognized event to the North State. Christmas scenes
include everything from Santa and his sleigh to Nativity scenes – it does not get more Christmas-y than that!”
Kathy Bartels, CEO of the Glenn County Fairgrounds, said fairgrounds staff started setting up for the event Nov. 29 and worked through Tuesday to make sure everything was just right.
“This event has become a treasured tradition in our community for 18 years,” said Bartels. “Rain or shine, come out to the Glenn County Fairgrounds to truly kick off your holiday season.”
According to Bartels, the North Pole Lodge will also be open this year and Santa will be there, ready to meet with all the good boys and girls and pose for photos – which cost $5.
“The North Pole Lodge will also feature Christmas trees decorated by local businesses as well as yummy treats served by Orland Historical Society,” said Bartels.
Back by popular demand, Bartels said some favorite concession stands from the Fair will also be onsite, serving up fair food including corn dogs, fries and funnel cake.
Bartels said there will also be model trains on display at the Lodge, which have become a children’s favorite over the years.
The Avenue of Lights will run Dec. 15-19 from 5:30-9 p.m. daily and admission costs $15 per car at the gate.
Bartels said the community support for this event has been amazing and last year attracted more than 2,400 families. This year, Bartel said her goal is to hit 2,600.
“We are proud to be able to coordinate and put on this event for our community and surrounding areas,” said Bartels. “(It is) definitely one of my favorite events as it just celebrates the beauty and joy of the season.”
For more information, visit www.glenncountyfair.org.