Avenue of Lights will return to the Glenn County Fairgrounds

The Glenn County Fairgrounds announced that the Avenue of Lights will be back this year.
However, due to COVID-19, they won’t be able to open the North Pole Lodge, but event organizers are working to bring in some new ideas in its place, according to a press release.
“This year has been challenging for everyone, and we are looking forward to bringing the Christmas cheer to the north state,” said fairgrounds CEO Miki Martin. “We hope this event will give our community something to look forward to as we head towards the end of the year.”
The Avenue of Lights will run Dec. 16-20 from 6-9 p.m. each night.
The cost is $15 per car at the gate.
Pre-sale tickets are available for $12 online at www.glenncountyfair.org.