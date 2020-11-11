The ballot counting process is continuing in Glenn County.
Sendy Perez, assessor-clerk-recorder for Glenn County, said things have been going well so far and the elections office has approximately 400 ballots left to count, as of Tuesday morning.
Perez said most of those ballots that are left are either provisional or the voter needs to cure their signature.
She said they hope to certify the results in the first part of December because any ballot that was postmarked on election day has until 17 days after the election to make it to the local elections office and those who need to cure their signature have an additional eight days to do so.
As of Monday afternoon, 11,045 votes were cast in Glenn County out of 14,275 registered voters (77.37 percent turnout).
Here’s a look at the local election results according to a report released on Monday afternoon:
Glenn County Supervisor, District 1
–Richard F. Olney.......................................1,055 votes
–Grant Carmon...........................................1,135 votes
Orland City Council (three seats)
–Jeffrey Alan Tolley...................................1,261 votes
–James Paschall, Sr.......................................873 votes
–Chris Dobbs...............................................1,135 votes
–Bruce T. Roundy........................................1,104 votes
–Salina Edwards............................................826 votes
Willows City Council (three seats)
–Gary L. Hansen.........................................1,133 votes
–Sharon Ponciano..........................................899 votes
–Forrest J. Sprague.......................................848 votes
–Kerri Warren...............................................992 votes
–Jeff Williams................................................998 votes
Orland Unified School District governing board member (three seats)
–Becky L. Brummet....................................2,664 votes
–Jeff Aguiar................................................3,255 votes
–Joe Schykerynec.......................................2,101 votes
–Jake E. Reimers........................................2,197 votes
Measure G
–Yes.............................................................1,523 votes
–No..............................................................1,203 votes
Measure H
–Yes.............................................................1,257 votes
–No.................................................................958 votes