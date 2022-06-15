The ballot counting process is continuing in Glenn County.
As of Thursday afternoon, 4,299 votes were cast in Glenn County out of 14,377 registered voters (29.9 percent turnout).
Here’s a look at the local election results according to a report released on Thursday afternoon:
County Superintendent of Schools
– Ryan Bentz … 2,202 votes
– Jim Scribner … 1,852 votes
Supervisor, District 4
– Jim Yoder …........................ 281 votes
– Gary L. Hansen ….............. 551 votes
Sheriff-Coroner
– Richard L. Warren Jr.(I) … 2,041 votes
– Justin Gibbs …................. 2,075 votes