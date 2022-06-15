The ballot counting process is continuing in Glenn County.

As of Thursday afternoon, 4,299 votes were cast in Glenn County out of 14,377 registered voters (29.9 percent turnout). 

Here’s a look at the local election results according to a report released on Thursday afternoon:

County Superintendent of Schools

– Ryan Bentz … 2,202 votes

– Jim Scribner … 1,852 votes

Supervisor, District 4

– Jim Yoder …........................ 281 votes

– Gary L. Hansen ….............. 551 votes

Sheriff-Coroner

Richard L. Warren Jr.(I) … 2,041 votes

– Justin Gibbs …................. 2,075 votes

