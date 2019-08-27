A man was sentenced to 10 years in state prison on Friday for allegedly robbing a bank in Orland in March.
On March 26, Kenneth Meza, 52, reportedly entered the Redding Bank of Commerce in Orland and handed the bank teller a note that stated “give me the money, this is not a joke, this is a robbery,” according to the Glenn County District Attorney’s Office.
Meza reportedly took $2,990 and fled the bank on foot. Orland police officers determined that no weapon was seen during the incident.
Investigators had information that led them to believe he had left the area and asked for assistance in tracking him down, according to Glenn County Transcript archives.
With assistance from the FBI and U.S. Marshals Office, Meza was located and taken into custody on April 27 and booked into Santa Clara County Jail before being transferred to Glenn County Jail.
Meza was sentenced to 10 years in state prison for first-degree robbery.