The Butte College Small Business Development Center, in partnership with the California Department of Tax and Fee Administration, is hosting a free webinar on March 30.
Participants will have an opportunity to gain an understanding of sales and use tax, taxable and nontaxable labor, as well as foreign and interstate taxability.
People can also learn if they need a seller’s permit and how to use a resale certificate; discover exemptions and deductions which may be available; determine how AB 147 and the Market Place Facilitator Act affects one’s business; get instructions on how to file a Sales and Use Tax Return electronically using California Department of Tax and Fee Administration’s online services system; and learn how to pay use tax, figure out deductions and calculate district tax when it’s applicable to one’s sales.
The “Basic Sales and Use Tax and Online Filing” webinar will take place on Tuesday, March 30, from 9-10:30 a.m.
To register, visit https://bit.ly/3vqWJhj, email konuwaso@butte.edu or call 895-9017.
When one registers for the webinar, the link will be emailed prior to the event.