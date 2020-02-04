It was a long time coming but the scrappy Hamilton Braves varsity boys basketball team, earned its first Mid-Valley League victory last Friday in Williams when it held off the hometown Yellowjackets to come away with a 58-55 win.
In a game that at times resembled a track meet with both teams employing full court pressure, the Braves were able to withstand the ‘Jacket counterattack by hitting big shots at key junctures and capitalizing on turnovers.
Leading the way for Hamilton was senior Manny Rios who pumped in a game-high 24 points including what would prove to be the game winner with under a minute left on the clock.
Also coming up big for the Braves was sophomore Riley Powell who tossed in 10 points along with junior Jared Strong and senior Tyler Neilsen with nine points apiece.
In their other game last week, the Braves went down to a 54-46 defeat at the hands of East Nicolaus. Rios finished with 20 points while Powell and Neilsen each pitched in with eight points.
This week the Braves (8-13, 1-4) hope to carry their momentum forward when they hosted Durham on Tuesday ahead of a rematch with Williams at home on Thursday.