Following an unexpected delay brought on by a double overtime JV game and Senior Night festivities, the Willows Honkers girls basketball team proceeded to engage in a relentless 77-32 dismantling of the visiting Colusa RedHawks to complete an undefeated season in the Sacramento Valley League and capture its third straight championship.
From the outset, the Honkers were in total command, going on a 17-0 run to open the game while implementing full court defensive pressure to challenge the RedHawks at every juncture, which ultimately resulted in a running clock to bring the contest to a merciful end.
As she has all season, senior Meghan Weinrich paced Willows with 31 points, showcasing her ability to score both in the paint as well as from beyond the arc and leaving no doubt as to why she is one of the most dominant players in the Northern Section.
Hardworking senior Kendyl Garcia, one of the Honker’s unsung heroes, made the most of her last regular season game tallying 14 points while fellow senior Hanna Parisio also finished in double figures with 12 points.
With the league play now behind them, the Honkers continue their quest to regain the NSCIF Division IV title they lost last year after falling by a single point to Lassen.
This season, No.1 Willows has a first round bye then hosts the winner between No. 8 Lassen and No. 9 Wheatland on Feb. 20.