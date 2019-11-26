Last Thursday, Orland High hosted an Introduction to Basketball Night at the OHS gym to introduce the boys’ and girls’ basketball teams.
Each team – freshman, junior varsity and varsity – played a scrimmage game against themselves to start off a great season.
Each team member was introduced by special guest Ross Field, former sports reporter of Action News Now.
Orland High’s student section Blue Crew made up a part of the large crowd that showed up to support all the basketball teams as they start the season.
The OHS basketball season starts Dec. 3 with the girls host Anderson and the boys will travel, against Anderson.
OHS boys and girls wrestling’s first tournament is at home for the Doc Petersen Tournament.
OHS boys soccer started at home against Red Bluff on Tuesday. Girls soccer also started away at Red Bluff also on Tuesday.
Destiny Daniels is a senior at Orland High School. When not doing homework, she enjoys writing, painting and singing. When she graduates, she would like to pursue a degree in anthropology and become an archaeologist.